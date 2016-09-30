Bail reduced for 2 arrested at Holland Tunnel with weapons

JERSEY CITY, N.J. — A New Jersey judge has reduced bail for two Pennsylvania residents who were arrested in June with another man for trying to drive into New York City with a cache of weapons.

Dean Smith and Kimberly Arendt had been jailed on $75,000 cash bail. The judge on Friday reduced their bail to $25,000 cash, with the option of posting 10 per cent .

Both families are working to post bond.

The co-defendants and another Pennsylvania resident, John Cramsey, were detained as they prepared to enter the Holland Tunnel.

Cramsey, whose daughter died of a heroin overdose in February, posted online shortly before the arrest that he was heading to New York to "rescue" a 16-year-old girl whose friend had overdosed. He's already been released on bond.