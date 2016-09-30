Court: US does not have to disclose Army school trainees

SAN FRANCISCO — A federal appeals court says the defence department does not have to disclose the names of foreign students who attend a U.S. Army school whose predecessor trained South American military officials who were linked to massacres and other crimes.

The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled 2-1 Friday that disclosing the names of students at the Western Hemisphere Institute for Security Cooperation would be an unwarranted invasion of personal privacy that could expose them to violence. The majority opinion said isolated cases in which the U.S. government admitted human rights abusers to the program would be insufficient to show negligence.

The ruling overturned a lower court decision in a lawsuit brought by two members of a human rights group that monitors graduates of the school and calls for its closure.