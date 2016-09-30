Edge of Hurricane Matthew whips at Aruba, Bonaire, Curacao

ORANJESTAD, Aruba — Rain and winds from a strengthening Hurricane Matthew whipped at Aruba, Bonaire and Curacao early Friday as it passed north of the islands on a rare track through a part of the Caribbean that rarely sees such storms.

Authorities on the Dutch Caribbean islands had urged residents to reinforce their homes and stock up on emergency supplies. Some streets flooded on Aruba and Curacao in the early hours of the storm's pass-by, though there were no reports of evacuations.

Matthew's approach prompted long lines at gas stations and supermarkets on the so-called "ABC islands." Authorities in Aruba ordered government offices closed Friday and Curacao's parliamentary elections were postponed until next week.

The hurricane also was headed for a brush with the Colombia-Venezuela border area near the Maracaibo oil region on Friday.

After beginning to turn to the north sometime Saturday, Matthew was forecast to head toward Jamaica, Cuba and Haiti. Some forecasts had Matthew as a Category 2 hurricane on late Saturday and Sunday, with its front arriving at Jamaica early Monday.

Late Thursday, the storm had maximum sustained winds of 80 mph (130 kph) and was centred 125 miles (200 kilometres ) north of Curacao, according to the U.S. National Hurricane Center in Miami. It was travelling westward at 14 mph (22 kph).

Hurricane-force winds extended out for 45 miles (75 kilometres ) and tropical storm-force winds extended outward up to 185 miles (295 kilometres ).