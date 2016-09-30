Hunger-striking ex-Gitmo detainee asks Uruguay for answers

MONTEVIDEO, Uruguay — A hunger-striking former Guantanamo prisoner is threatening to stop drinking liquids to press Uruguay's government into allowing him to leave the South American country.

Uruguay took Abu Wa'el Dhiab in along with five other former Guantanamo prisoners in 2014. Dhiab has been on a hunger strike for more than 50 days demanding to join his wife and children in Turkey or in another nation.

Dhiab spoke Friday at the apartment where he has been living in Montevideo. He accused Uruguay's government of failing to keep promises to reunite him with his family and he gave the government a Monday deadline to respond.