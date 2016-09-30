News / World

Hunger-striking ex-Gitmo detainee asks Uruguay for answers

Journalists crowd round a table for a press conference called by former Guantanamo detainee Syrian Abu Wa'el Dhiab, in his apartment in Montevideo, Uruguay, Friday, Sept. 30, 2016, where he said he is going to stop drinking water on Monday, to press officials into speeding up his relocation to another country. Uruguay's government says it is searching for another country to take Dhiab. Dhiab, who is currently on a hunger strike, says they are taking too long to relocate him. (AP Photo/Matilde Campodonico)

MONTEVIDEO, Uruguay — A hunger-striking former Guantanamo prisoner is threatening to stop drinking liquids to press Uruguay's government into allowing him to leave the South American country.

Uruguay took Abu Wa'el Dhiab in along with five other former Guantanamo prisoners in 2014. Dhiab has been on a hunger strike for more than 50 days demanding to join his wife and children in Turkey or in another nation.

Dhiab spoke Friday at the apartment where he has been living in Montevideo. He accused Uruguay's government of failing to keep promises to reunite him with his family and he gave the government a Monday deadline to respond.

Uruguay's liaison with the six resettled detainees has said that Lebanon, Qatar and Turkey have all rejected taking in Dhiab.

