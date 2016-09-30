Iceland raises aviation alert due to Katla volcano activity

REYKJAVIK, Iceland — Iceland's Meteorological Office has raised the aviation alert level around the Katla volcano because of seismic activity.

The activity, which began Thursday and continued Friday, prompted officials to raise the alert level to yellow, which signifies volcanic activity above background levels. There are two higher levels of alert. Officials say they raised the alert due to "the unusually high level of unrest at the Katla volcano."

Katla is in southern Iceland, 140 kilometres (87 miles) from the capital, Reykjavik.

Civil Defence officials met Friday and said they've begun contingency planning to prepare for any eruption.