Israelis, world leaders gather for Peres funeral

JERUSALEM — Israelis, along with dignitaries from around the world, were gathering in Jerusalem Friday for the funeral of former President Shimon Peres.

U.S. President Barack Obama, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, French President Francois Hollande, German President Joachim Gauck and scores of other world leaders are attending the funeral.

Obama is one of the speakers at the ceremony. He landed in Israel on Friday morning. Obama awarded Peres the presidential Medal of Freedom in 2012.

The United States delegation includes former President Bill Clinton, who will also speak, Secretary of State John Kerry, about 20 members of Congress and several administration officials.

This is Obama's second trip to Israel as president and he is expected to return to the states shortly after the service ends. Obama and Peres enjoyed a friendly relationship and a mutual admiration of the other's intellect and intentions.

Police shut roads in central Jerusalem ahead of the funeral. It is expected to be Israel's largest since that of Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin, Peres' partner in peace who was killed by a Jewish nationalist in 1995.

Peres died early Wednesday, two weeks after suffering a stroke. He was 93.

Peres shared a Nobel Peace Prize in 1994 for helping negotiate a historic interim peace agreement with the Palestinians. Since then, the peace process has collapsed.