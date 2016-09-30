Malta court rules Somali born on migrant boat can register

VALLETTA, Malta — A Maltese appeals court has ruled that a Somali woman who gave birth on a migrant boat eight years ago can finally register her child in Malta.

The woman, Chama Hatra, gave birth to daughter Muna in November 2008 while she was aboard the boat from Libya.

The mother and her newborn were transferred to a Russian vessel before being brought to Malta, where they later were granted refugee status.

But Hatra wasn't able to obtain a birth certificate for her daughter in Malta. Officials said they could not recognize Muna's birth because the girl was born on a vessel not registered in Malta and also had been moved onto the Russian ship before arriving.