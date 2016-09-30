Man suspected of killing parents, then 17 neighbours in China
BEIJING — Police say a villager in southwest China killed his parents and then 17
An investigation found that Yang Qingpei argued with his parents over money on Wednesday evening and killed them, Xinhua said. Fearing he would be identified as the killer, he then murdered 17
Xinhua didn't say how Yang, aged 26 or 27, allegedly killed the villagers.
He was arrested in the provincial capital of Kunming, about 200
The deaths are one of the bloodiest mass slayings in recent years in China, where deadly random attacks on schools and public transport have been blamed on people bearing grudges against their families,
Because firearms are tightly controlled in China, mass killings are usually carried out with knives, poison, homemade explosives or by arson.