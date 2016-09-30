More than a dozen people stuck on ride at Massachusetts fair

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — Authorities say more than a dozen people were stuck for as long as two hours on a ride that malfunctioned at a Massachusetts fair.

No one was hurt when the ride called Wipeout malfunctioned at the Eastern States Exposition in West Springfield on Thursday night.

Firefighters used a ladder truck to rescue the riders, most of whom were children.

Jennifer Battles tells westernmassnews.com she was watching her daughter when she heard a "funny grinding sound," and the ride stopped.

All rides are inspected daily. Wipeout will be closed for the remainder of the fair.