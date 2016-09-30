Newest candidate to be UN chief to be grilled on Monday
The latest candidate to be the next secretary-general, European commissioner Kristalina Georgieva of Bulgaria, will appear before the U.N. General Assembly on Monday to answer questions from member states.
Georgieva, a former World Bank
Assembly President Peter Thomson, responding to a question, told reporters Friday "there's no limit on whether a country can produce one or two" candidates.
Three of the 12 initial candidates have withdrawn from the race to succeed Ban Ki-moon, whose term ends on Dec. 31. Portugal's former prime minister Antonio Guterres has topped all five informal polls in the Security Council. The next poll is on Oct. 5.