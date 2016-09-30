North Dakota tavern takes trademark as North American centre

BISMARCK, N.D. — A small town tavern in central North Dakota is laying claim as the centre of North America.

Hanson's Bar in Robinson now is now touting its continental bull's-eye status after snatching the title from the nearby city of Rugby that allowed its trademark to lapse.

Former Rugby Mayor Dale Niewoehner says people in his city are upset.

Niewoehner says the city found out this week that it has lost its trademark phrase "Geographical Center of North America" to the bar in Robinson.