Obama to Bill Clinton after Peres funeral: 'Let's go!'

JERUSALEM — President Barack Obama was left cooling his heels after attending the funeral for Israel's Shimon Peres as former President Bill Clinton chatted on the tarmac.

Video recorded at Jerusalem's airport shows Obama in the doorway of Air Force One, engines running in preparation for the return to Washington. The president is rolling up his sleeves and looks anxious to be on his way home.

At one point, Obama yells, "Bill, let's go." He claps his hands to get Clinton's attention and motions for Clinton to come aboard.

Seconds later, Obama exits the plane, stands at the top of the staircase and shouts, "Bill, let's go, I gotta get home."