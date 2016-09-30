News / World

Obama to Bill Clinton after Peres funeral: 'Let's go!'

U.S. President Barack Obama waves as he boards Air Force One at Ben Gurion International Airport in Tel Aviv, Israel, Friday, Sept. 30, 2016, en route to Washington after attending the funeral of former Israeli President Shimon Peres in Jerusalem. Shimon Peres was being laid to rest on Friday in a ceremony attended by thousands of admirers and dozens of international dignitaries ‚Äî in a final tribute to a man who personified the history of Israel during a remarkable seven-decade political career and who came to be seen by many as a visionary and symbol of hopes of Mideast peace. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

JERUSALEM — President Barack Obama was left cooling his heels after attending the funeral for Israel's Shimon Peres as former President Bill Clinton chatted on the tarmac.

Video recorded at Jerusalem's airport shows Obama in the doorway of Air Force One, engines running in preparation for the return to Washington. The president is rolling up his sleeves and looks anxious to be on his way home.

At one point, Obama yells, "Bill, let's go." He claps his hands to get Clinton's attention and motions for Clinton to come aboard.

Seconds later, Obama exits the plane, stands at the top of the staircase and shouts, "Bill, let's go, I gotta get home."

Clinton then climbs the stairs. The two shake hands and pat each other's backs before stepping inside the plane.

