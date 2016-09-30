Pittsburgh symphony musicians reject pay cuts, go on strike
Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra musicians are on strike after unanimously rejecting calls for a 15
The union says the consequences of those cuts would be "severe and immediate" and result in musicians leaving and an inability to attract top-notch players. They began striking Friday.
Symphony management didn't immediately respond to request for comment.
The musicians have agreed to concessions in the past, most recently a nearly 10
Symphony President Malia Tourangeau said last month the orchestra is losing $1.2 million for its Broadway series because its contract with the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust is expiring along with a donor's contributions.
The orchestra is projecting a nearly $1.6 million deficit this season.