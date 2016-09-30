Polish explorer says he found deepest underwater cave
A
A
Share via Email
WARSAW, Poland — A Polish explorer says he and his team have discovered the world's deepest underwater cave, 404
Krzysztof Starnawski told The Associated Press Friday he felt like a "Columbus of the 21th century" to have made the discovery.
Starnawski found the cave Tuesday in the Hranice Abyss, which he has explored since 1998. He scuba dived to a narrow slot at 200
He said that that makes Hranice Abyss the world's deepest known underwater cave, beating the previous record-holder, Italy's Pozzo del Merro flooded sinkhole, by 12
He said some of the costs were covered by the National Geographic, which first reported the discovery .