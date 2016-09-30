Quotations in the News

"Shimon never saw his dream of peace fulfilled. And yet he did not stop dreaming, and he did not stop working." — President Barack Obama, who eulogized former Israeli president and Nobel Peace Prize winner, Shimon Peres.

"Hitler massacred 3 million Jews ... there's 3 million drug addicts. There are. I'd be happy to slaughter them." — Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte, who raised the rhetoric over his bloody anti-crime war to a new level.