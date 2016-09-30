Saudi Arabian border guard killed by shell fired from Yemen

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia — Authorities say a Saudi border guard has been killed by a shell fired from Yemen, where Saudi Arabia is battling Shiite rebels.

Maj. Gen. Mansour al-Turki said in a statement Friday that the attack happened Thursday in Saudi Arabia's Jazan province, which borders Yemen. Al-Turki blamed Yemen's Shiite rebels, known as Houthis, for launching the attack.

Cross-border fire has killed security agents and civilians since a Saudi-led coalition launched a campaign in Yemen in March 2015.

Yemen, the Arab world's poorest country, has been at war since the Houthis swept into the capital, Sanaa, in 2014.