Saudi Arabian border guard killed by shell fired from Yemen
A
A
Share via Email
RIYADH, Saudi Arabia — Authorities say a Saudi border guard has been killed by a shell fired from Yemen, where Saudi Arabia is battling Shiite rebels.
Maj. Gen. Mansour al-Turki said in a statement Friday that the attack happened Thursday in Saudi Arabia's Jazan province, which borders Yemen. Al-Turki blamed Yemen's Shiite rebels, known as Houthis, for launching the attack.
Cross-border fire has killed security agents and civilians since a Saudi-led coalition launched a campaign in Yemen in March 2015.
Yemen, the Arab world's poorest country, has been at war since the Houthis swept into the capital, Sanaa, in 2014.
The effects of the war are most felt in Yemen, where some 10,000 people been killed or wounded in the conflict.