Serbian police arrest migrants who fled airport detention

BELGRADE, Serbia — Serbian police say they have arrested two migrants after they fled from detention at Belgrade airport.

Police said Friday that the two Tunisians face charges of illegal border crossing and people-smuggling. They say the men escaped Thursday from temporary detention facilities at the airport.

Police gave no more details, but local media have reported migrants arrived on a plane from Tunisia and were not allowed into Serbia. Reports say they broke through the detention room wall.

Serbia has been a transit country for people from the Middle East, Africa or Asia seeking to reach the European Union. Most of the migrants use land routes to enter Serbia from Bulgaria and Macedonia.