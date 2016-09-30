Suspect in University of Illinois shooting turns himself in

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — The suspect in a deadly weekend shooting at a party near the University of Illinois campus has turned himself in at the county jail.

Champaign police say in a statement that 18-year-old Robbie M. Patton is in custody. He is expected to be charged with first-degree murder in the Sunday death of 22-year-old George Korchev on Green Street, an area near campus known for bars and restaurants. Three other people were injured.

Police say the shooting followed a disagreement at an apartment party. One woman spilled a drink on another, leading to several altercations. The shooting happened a short time later.