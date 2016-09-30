Syrian monitor: Russian airstrikes killed 9,300 in past year
BEIRUT — A Syrian opposition monitoring group that tracks Syria's civil war says a year of Russian airstrikes have killed more than 9,000 people in the war-torn country.
The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights says Friday the dead include civilians and fighters, among them rebel groups as well as militants from the Islamic State group and an al-Qaida-linked faction.
On Sept. 30 last year, Russia began an air campaign backing forces of the Syrian President Bashar Assad and turning the balance of power in his
Opposition activists have blamed Russia for the recent air campaign against rebel-held
The Observatory says that the airstrikes have killed 9,364 people over the past year.