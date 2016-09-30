Syrian monitor: Russian airstrikes killed 9,300 in past year

BEIRUT — A Syrian opposition monitoring group that tracks Syria's civil war says a year of Russian airstrikes have killed more than 9,000 people in the war-torn country.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights says Friday the dead include civilians and fighters, among them rebel groups as well as militants from the Islamic State group and an al-Qaida-linked faction.

On Sept. 30 last year, Russia began an air campaign backing forces of the Syrian President Bashar Assad and turning the balance of power in his favour .

Opposition activists have blamed Russia for the recent air campaign against rebel-held neighbourhoods of Aleppo city that has killed more than 200 civilians in the past two weeks and demolished buildings.