The Latest: UN decries lack of health care in Syria's Aleppo

BEIRUT — The Latest on Syria (all times local):

12:30 p.m.

The U.N. health agency is decrying an "unfathomable" situation for medical care in rebel-held parts of Syria's largest city, pleading for a halt to the violence that has prevented aid and support from entering.

Dr. Rick Brennan, emergency risk director for the World Health Organization, says the security situation is too dangerous for outside medical personnel to enter rebel-held eastern Aleppo.

Speaking Friday to reporters in Geneva, Brennan appeals for permission to evacuate the sick and injured. He says 846 people have been wounded, including 261 children, in the last couple of weeks.

He says fewer than 30 doctors doing work that's "beyond heroic" are now in eastern Aleppo, where at least 250,000 people live.

Human rights advocates say airstrikes by Syria's government and its Russian allies are believed to be behind much of the violence.

12:00 p.m.

Syria's military and an activist group say government forces have captured a hospital in the northern city of Aleppo a day after regaining control of a Palestinian refugee camp in the city.

The Syrian military said government forces are strengthening their positions in the Handarat refugee camp and took control on Friday of the Kindi hospital.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said the hospital is on the northern edge of the city just 2 kilometres (1.3 miles) from a major intersection north of Aleppo known as the Gondol roundabout.

Syrian government forces have been on the offensive in Aleppo for days under the cover of intense airstrikes. Recent violence killed more than 300 people in the city.

State news agency SANA said rebels shelled the government-held part of Aleppo killing four and wounding 10.

10:00 a.m.

A Syrian opposition monitoring group that tracks Syria's civil war says a year of Russian airstrikes have killed more than 9,000 people in the war-torn country.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights says Friday the dead include civilians and fighters, among them militants from the Islamic State group and an al-Qaida-linked faction.

On Sept. 30 last year, Russia began an air campaign backing forces of the Syrian President Bashar Assad and turning the balance of power in his favour .

Opposition activists have blamed Russia for the recent air campaign against rebel-held neighbourhoods of the northern city of Aleppo that has killed more than 200 civilians in the past two weeks and demolished buildings.