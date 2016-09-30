Thailand confirms SE Asia's first Zika-linked birth defects

BANGKOK — Thai authorities have confirmed that two cases of babies with microcephaly — abnormally small heads — were caused by the Zika virus, the first time the linkage has been made in Southeast Asia.

A World Health Organization statement on Friday urged countries in the region to take stronger measures to contain the virus after Thai health officials announced the linkage was confirmed in two of three cases of babies afflicted with microcephaly.

The U.N. agency had earlier said the cases, if confirmed, would be the first of Zika-associated microcephaly in Southeast Asia.