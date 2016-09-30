The Latest: Alabama chief justice blames 'radical groups'

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — The Latest on Chief Justice Roy Moore's removal from Alabama Supreme Court bench over gay marriage (all times local):

2:30 p.m.

Roy Moore has issued a statement after being permanently suspended as Alabama chief justice for ethics violations.

Moore is calling his punishment Friday by Alabama's Court of the Judiciary the result of a "politically motivated effort by radical homosexual and transgender groups," who targeted him because of what he calls his "outspoken opposition to their immoral agenda."

Moore was found to have defied the U.S. Supreme Court ruling legalizing gay marriage nationwide.

12:30 p.m.

Alabama Chief Justice Roy Moore was removed from the bench Friday for defying the U.S. Supreme Court on gay marriage, more than a decade after he got in trouble for refusing federal orders to move a Ten Commandments monument.

By suspending Moore for the rest of his term, the nine-member Alabama Court of the Judiciary has effectively removed him from office for the second time.

The outspoken Christian conservative was ousted from office in 2013 for his stand in defence of the 2 1/2 ton monument he had installed in the state judicial building, but voters later re-elected him.