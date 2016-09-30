The Latest: California to crack down on workers' comp fraud

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Latest on legislation signed by Gov. Jerry Brown (all times local):

California is moving to crack down on bad actors in the workers' compensation system following a report that an estimated $1 billion has been embezzled from the state program.

A new law requires the workers' compensation director to suspend hospitals, doctors and other medical providers from the system if they have been convicted of any wrongdoing related to health care fraud.

Gov. Jerry Brown announced Friday he signed AB1244. It will take effect on Jan. 1.

It follows an April report by The Center for Investigative Reporting that some doctors and administrators scam the system by performing unnecessary procedures or routinely falsify bills.

State and federal prosecutors say in the report that gaps in state oversight compromise the system and state agencies can't adequately pressure care providers.

Gov. Jerry Brown has approved two bills targeting wage discrimination against women and minorities in California.

Brown said Friday he's signed SB1063, which expands requirements for fair pay beyond gender to also protect against racial discrimination. The bill by Compton Democratic Sen. Isadore Hall builds on a 2015 equal-pay law that's already considered the nation's toughest.

The Democratic governor also signed SB1676, which prohibits employers from basing compensation solely on a worker's prior wage. Democratic Assemblywoman Nora Campos of San Jose says women should not be penalized for prior salaries that may have been unequal to men's.

Brown signed the bill a year after he vetoed a measure that would have kept employers from even asking about prior pay.

California is making it illegal to disclose secretly recorded conversations with medical professionals under a new law backed by Planned Parenthood.

The new law responds to surreptitious videos released last year of Planned Parenthood officials allegedly discussing the illegal sale of fetal tissue. The organization said the videos were deceptively edited.

Sharing secretly recorded private conversations involving a health care provider could land Californians in prison for up to a year under the bill Gov. Jerry Brown announced signing Friday.

Domestic violence victims and certain law enforcement officials are exempt from the law.

Some liberal lawmakers were torn over AB1671 between defending Planned Parenthood and protecting free speech rights.