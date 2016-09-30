The Latest: Family: Wounded 6-year-old boy on life support

TOWNVILLE, S.C. — The Latest on a school shooting in South Carolina (all times local):

7:30 a.m.

A 6-year-old boy wounded in a school shooting in South Carolina is clinging to life.

The Greenville News (http://grnol.co/2dJQVut) reports that relatives of Townville Elementary School student Jacob Hall released a statement late Thursday saying the boy is on life support in a hospital.

The family says the child sustained a major brain injury due to the amount of blood he lost after being shot in the leg.

Older brother Gerald Gambrell tells the paper the family is "hoping for a miracle."

Authorities say the boy, another student and a teacher were wounded when a teen gunman showed up at the rural school and began shooting on Wednesday. The suspect is due in court Friday for an initial hearing.

___

3:10 a.m.

A judge in South Carolina will decide whether authorities can continue holding a teenager arrested after a school shooting that left two students and a teacher wounded in a rural community.

The juvenile who authorities say is suspected of fatally shooting his father before the violence at Townville Elementary School was due in court Friday morning for an initial hearing.

Anderson County Solicitor Chrissy T. Adams says the public wouldn't be allowed in because the suspect is a juvenile. She also says prosecutors won't provide additional details about the shooting, which occurred Wednesday.