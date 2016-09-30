The Latest: Ministers call for healing in San Diego suburb

EL CAJON, Calif. — The Latest on a police shooting of an unarmed black man in a San Diego suburb (all times local):

10:50 a.m.

Pastors have led dozens of people in a prayer for healing in a San Diego suburb following days of angry and sometimes violent protests over the police killing of an unarmed black man.

Ministers on Friday said they are hurting over the death of Ugandan refugee Alfred Olango and called for unity outside El Cajon police headquarters.

Police say Olango was fatally shot after he quickly drew an object from his pocket and pointed it at an officer in a "shooting stance." Police were responding to a report of a mentally unstable man.

Clergy emphasized that diversity is a strength in the community where thousands of refugees make their home. Minsters who attended had immigrated from Jordan, Vietnam and Iraq.