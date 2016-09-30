The Latest: Israel begins Peres funeral procession

JERUSALEM — The Latest on the funeral of Israel's former President Shimon Peres (all times local):

8:40 a.m.

Israel has begun the funeral procession for the country's former President Shimon Peres.

A military honour guard took Peres' casket from the parliament building Friday and escorted it and his family to a waiting vehicle. The honour guard recited "Kaddish," the Jewish prayer for the dead.

The casket will make the short journey to Mount Herzl, Israel's national cemetery, where Peres is to be buried alongside most of the country's past leaders.

___

8:20 a.m.

U.S. President Barack Obama has arrived in Israel for the funeral of Shimon Peres.

Obama heads a long list of international dignitaries attending the event Friday and will deliver one of the eulogies.

Peres, Israel's ninth president, died early Wednesday of complications following a stroke. He was 93.

___

8:10 a.m.

Israelis, along with dignitaries from around the world, are gathering in Jerusalem for the funeral of the country's former President Shimon Peres.

U.S. President Barack Obama, French President Francois Hollande, German President Joachim Gauck and scores of other world leaders are attending the funeral. Obama is one of the speakers at the ceremony.

Police have shut roads in central Jerusalem ahead of the funeral.

It is expected to be Israel's largest since that of Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin, Peres' partner in peace who was killed by a Jewish nationalist in 1995.

Peres died early Wednesday of complications following a stroke. He was 93.