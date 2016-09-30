White House snafu: Obama transcript puts Jerusalem in Israel

WASHINGTON — The White House is clarifying there's been no change in U.S. foreign policy after an official transcript accidentally listed Jerusalem as being in Israel.

The mix-up came in a transcript of President Barack Obama's eulogy on Friday at the funeral for former Israeli President Shimon Peres. The funeral took place at Mount Herzl, Israel's national cemetery, in Jerusalem.

Israel considers Jerusalem its capital. But longstanding U.S. policy refuses to recognize any nation's sovereignty over Jerusalem until Israelis and Palestinians resolve Jerusalem's status through negotiations.

The White House press office transcript released shortly after the funeral listed the location as "Jerusalem, Israel." Roughly nine hours later, the White House issued a corrected transcript listing "Jerusalem" and with "Israel" crossed out with a line.