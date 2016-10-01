AP-NORC Poll: Half of Trump backers don't trust vote count

NEW YORK — Donald Trump is making the unprecedented assertion that the general election "is going to be rigged" — and many Americans drawn to his campaign already doubt the accuracy of the vote count.

A new poll from the Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research finds that half the people who have a favourable opinion of Trump say they have little to no confidence in the integrity of the vote count.

The poll also finds that only about a third of Republicans say they have a great deal or quite a bit of confidence that votes in this year's election will be counted fairly.