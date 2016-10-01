News / World

AP-NORC Poll: Half of Trump backers don't trust vote count

In this Sept. 29, 2016, photo, local residents receive their ballots at the Polk County Election Office on the first day of early voting in Des Moines, Iowa. Many Americans have at least some doubts about votes in this year's presidential election will be counted accurately, and a significant number are concerned about the possibility of interference in the election by foreign hackers. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

NEW YORK — Donald Trump is making the unprecedented assertion that the general election "is going to be rigged" — and many Americans drawn to his campaign already doubt the accuracy of the vote count.

A new poll from the Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research finds that half the people who have a favourable opinion of Trump say they have little to no confidence in the integrity of the vote count.

The poll also finds that only about a third of Republicans say they have a great deal or quite a bit of confidence that votes in this year's election will be counted fairly.

Such fears of voter fraud are unfounded. There is no evidence it is a widespread a problem in the United States.

