AP-NORC Poll: Half of Trump backers don't trust vote count
NEW YORK — Donald Trump is making the unprecedented assertion that the general election "is going to be rigged" — and many Americans drawn to his campaign already doubt the accuracy of the vote count.
A new poll from the Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research finds that half the people who have a
The poll also finds that only about a third of Republicans say they have a great deal or quite a bit of confidence that votes in this year's election will be counted fairly.
Such fears of voter fraud are unfounded. There is no evidence it is a widespread a problem in the United States.