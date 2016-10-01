Black-clad Poles protest proposal to completely ban abortion

WARSAW, Poland — Thousands of Poles, many dressed in black, have rallied in front of parliament in Warsaw to protest a proposed bill that would impose a complete ban on abortion.

Speakers at the protest said a total ban on abortion, including for victims of rape or women whose lives are endangered by a pregnancy, would be "barbaric." Poland already has one of Europe's most restrictive abortion laws.

Organizers said they want as few abortions as possible in Poland, but that this goal should be achieved with better sex education in schools and easier access to birth control.