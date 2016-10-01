Canadian photographer killed in Mexico's Yucatan state

MEXICO CITY — The prosecutor's office in the Mexican state of Yucatan says a woman found strangled by a roadside near the colonial city of Merida is Canadian photographer Barbara McClatchie.

The prosecutors' office said in a statement that the body of the 74-year-old was found early Friday on the side of a highway that runs between Merida and Cancun. The office later confirmed the body was McClatchie's.

According to her website , her work had appeared in the National Geographic.

The office said her death was under investigation.

McClatchie supported a non-profit gallery in Merida, Galeria Inlakech.