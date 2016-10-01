Canadian photographer killed in Mexico's Yucatan state
MEXICO CITY — The prosecutor's office in the Mexican state of Yucatan says a woman found strangled by a roadside near the colonial city of Merida is Canadian photographer Barbara McClatchie.
The prosecutors' office said in a statement that the body of the 74-year-old was found early Friday on the side of a highway that runs between Merida and Cancun. The office later confirmed the body was McClatchie's.
The office said her death was under investigation.
Merida is home to many expats and foreigners, and has largely been spared the violence plaguing many other parts of the country.