Charlotte protesters rally at jail to support those arrested

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — About 50 protesters staged a rally at a North Carolina jail to show support for those arrested in the wake of unrest that followed the shooting death of a black man by a police officer.

The Charlotte Observer reports (http://bit.ly/2dtjYCf) that the rally happened Friday night at the Mecklenburg County jail. They were seeking amnesty for those arrested in the wake of violent protests on Sept. 20 and 21.

Protesters held placards calling for justice for Keith Lamont Scott, who was shot by a police officer outside his townhouse complex Sept. 20, and Justin Carr.