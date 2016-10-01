Defence ministers discuss defusing South China Sea incidents
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
PEARL HARBOR, Hawaii — Singapore's
Singapore
Instead, confrontations may develop between fishing vessels or other civilian ships, Ng said.
Singapore doesn't have any claims to disputed islands, but Ng said it's interested in the issue because the South China Sea is a major shipping route and many economies depend on it.
China claims virtually the entire South China Sea as its own, citing historical reasons. That has pitted it against the Philippines, Vietnam, Malaysia and Brunei, all members of ASEAN.
China has recently developed shoals and coral reefs into seven islands with massive land-reclamation work. Some of the islands have airstrips capable of handling military aircraft.
In July, an international arbitration tribunal ruled against China's claims, saying they were illegal. Beijing has rejected the ruling and continued its activities.
Ng said the tribunal's ruling is law, but there are "practical concerns" to consider.
"For Singapore, a non-claimant sate, our main interest is, either with or without a ruling, how do you make sure the region is still stable and to make sure you actually have mechanisms to prevent any escalations?" he said.
Carter told reporters he and his counterparts discussed improving
Ng said the terror threat posed by the Islamic State group was uppermost on the minds of the ministers at the meeting. "Compared to a year or even two years ago, they are more organized, they are more networked, they are more clear in their articulation of what they want to achieve," he said.
The group has over 1,000 fighters from Southeast Asia, aims to establish an Islamic caliphate in the region and has networks to move money and weapons, he said.
But ASEAN nations would suffer in the short term if the group were defeated or diminished in Iraq and Syria because the Southeast Asian fighters there would return home, potentially re-energized and trained, he said. "It's certainly very much a core concern," Ng said.
The ministers recognized there was a lot they could do to address the situation by sharing information and technology, he said.