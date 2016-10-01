News / World

Effort to recognize World War II spies hung up in Congress

Memorabilia decorates a wall in the home of Frank Gleason, 96, rear, a retired colonel with the Office of Strategic Services, in Atlanta, Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2016. Legislation to recognize the contributions of a group of World War II spies is hung up in Congress. Some 75 years ago, the OSS carried out missions behind enemy lines in Nazi Germany and the Pacific theatre. Gleason's group was tasked with halting the Japanese advance into China. Gleason and his comrades did this by detonating bridges, railroad tracks and anything else. 'We just blew stuff up left and right,' said Gleason. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

MCLEAN, Va. — Legislation to recognize a group of World War II spies is hung up in Congress.

Some 75 years ago, the Office of Strategic Services carried out missions behind enemy lines in Nazi Germany and the Pacific theatre . The organization disbanded at the end of the war, but served as a forerunner to the CIA.

Legislation to give the spies the Congressional Gold Medal has passed the Senate but has stalled in the House, despite having more than 300 co-sponsors.

Rules imposed by House Republicans, who are in the majority, have tightened on granting gold medals to groups. House leaders are not commenting on why they won't grant a waiver.

The veterans, all in their 90s, say they would appreciate recognition of their service.

