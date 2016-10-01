Effort to recognize World War II spies hung up in Congress

MCLEAN, Va. — Legislation to recognize a group of World War II spies is hung up in Congress.

Some 75 years ago, the Office of Strategic Services carried out missions behind enemy lines in Nazi Germany and the Pacific theatre . The organization disbanded at the end of the war, but served as a forerunner to the CIA.

Legislation to give the spies the Congressional Gold Medal has passed the Senate but has stalled in the House, despite having more than 300 co-sponsors.

Rules imposed by House Republicans, who are in the majority, have tightened on granting gold medals to groups. House leaders are not commenting on why they won't grant a waiver.