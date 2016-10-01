Egypt arrests 3 reporters conducting street interviews

CAIRO — Egyptian officials say police detained three journalists who were conducting street interviews about President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi's request for small donations of spare change to fund development programs.

They say the three — Hamdy Mokhtar, Mohammed Hassan, and Osama al-Bishbishi — were arrested Sept. 26 in downtown Cairo and now face charges of publishing false news and belonging to a banned organization, Egyptian parlance for the Muslim Brotherhood group.

A fourth journalist, Noura Nasser, was arrested Sept. 27 as she interviewed Egyptians with postgraduate degrees protesting outside the Cabinet's office to demand jobs. Nasser, who was released two days later, reports for an opposition news website .