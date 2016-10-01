Funeral held for NYC firefighter killed in house explosion

YONKERS, N.Y. — Thousands of mourners including firefighters and elected officials are attending a funeral service for a New York City fire battalion chief killed by debris from a house explosion last week.

A funeral Mass for Michael Fahy is being held at Annunciation Church in the city of Yonkers where he lived with his wife and three young children.

The 17-year fire department veteran died Tuesday morning. He was directing operations from the street when he was struck by debris when the house in the Bronx exploded. Authorities say the explosion may have been caused by a tampered gas main. They're looking into whether the building was used to grow marijuana.

Two people have been arrested in connection with the explosion.