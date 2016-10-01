Iran says new attack drone modeled on captured US aircraft

TEHRAN, Iran — Iranian media says the Revolutionary Guard has built a new attack drone which is similar to a U.S. drone captured five years ago.

The semi-official Tasnim news agency reported Saturday that the "Saegheh" drone was built by the Guard's aerospace division and is similar to the RQ-170 Sentinel spy drone. The report did not elaborate on the new drone's range.

Iran claimed to have shot down an RQ-170 drone in December 2011 and broadcast footage of the recovered aircraft. It also claims to have captured three ScanEagle drones.