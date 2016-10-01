Israel condemns Philippines president for invoking Hitler

JERUSALEM — Israel's Foreign Ministry says it's "unfortunate" that Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte chose to invoke Adolf Hitler and the Holocaust in his bloody anti-crime war.

Spokesman Emmanuel Nahshon says Saturday Israel is convinced the Philippine president "will find a way to clarify his words."

On Friday, the outspoken Duterte said "Hitler massacred 3 million Jews ... there's 3 million drug addicts. There are. I'd be happy to slaughter them."

Duterte, under fire for extra-judicial killings in the drug war, was referring to the estimated number of drug addicts in the country. The U.S. has warned the president's violent rhetoric could affect aid.