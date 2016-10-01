Leader pledges to rid Nigeria of hunger, omits worst crisis

LAGOS, Nigeria — Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari is promising to drive hunger out of Africa's most populous nation but made no mention of a conflict-driven famine threatening to kill tens of thousands of children.

The United Nations has warned 75,000 children could die of starvation in a year if speedy action isn't taken in northeast Nigeria, where underfunded aid agencies say 4.4 million people need food and 65,000 are living in famine-like conditions amid Boko Haram's Islamic insurgency.

It's among numerous emergencies besetting a nation in recession and also fighting southern oil militants.