Mexico bus crash leaves 13 dead, 2 injured
MEXICO CITY — A pre-dawn bus crash in Mexico's Gulf coast state of Veracruz has left 13 people dead and two injured.
The Veracruz state prosecutor's office says the crash occurred early Saturday when a bus rear-ended a truck carrying pre-fabricated concrete structures.
Due to the impact, the bus caught fire and burned down to bare metal.
Most of those aboard the bus died, including the driver. One passenger and a replacement driver survived and were taken to a hospital.
The bus was operated by the ADO domestic passenger line, and was travelling from Mexico City to the Tabasco state capital of Villahermosa when the accident occurred.