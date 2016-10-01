News / World

Mexico bus crash leaves 13 dead, 2 injured

MEXICO CITY — A pre-dawn bus crash in Mexico's Gulf coast state of Veracruz has left 13 people dead and two injured.

The Veracruz state prosecutor's office says the crash occurred early Saturday when a bus rear-ended a truck carrying pre-fabricated concrete structures.

Due to the impact, the bus caught fire and burned down to bare metal.

Most of those aboard the bus died, including the driver. One passenger and a replacement driver survived and were taken to a hospital.

The bus was operated by the ADO domestic passenger line, and was travelling from Mexico City to the Tabasco state capital of Villahermosa when the accident occurred.

Editors' Picks

Most Popular