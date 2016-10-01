Mexico bus crash leaves 13 dead, 2 injured

MEXICO CITY — A pre-dawn bus crash in Mexico's Gulf coast state of Veracruz has left 13 people dead and two injured.

The Veracruz state prosecutor's office says the crash occurred early Saturday when a bus rear-ended a truck carrying pre-fabricated concrete structures.

Due to the impact, the bus caught fire and burned down to bare metal.

Most of those aboard the bus died, including the driver. One passenger and a replacement driver survived and were taken to a hospital.