Mexico's Colima volcano erupts, 3 hamlets evacuated
MEXICO CITY — Eruptions at the Colima volcano in western Mexico have led authorities to evacuate two small hamlets on the volcano's slopes.
The government of the state of Colima said 230 people had been evacuated from the hamlet of La Becerra and 80 from Yerbabuena. Civil
Authorities in the
Friday's eruption sent lava or glowing rocks down the volcano's flanks and a column of ash and
Also known as the Volcano of Fire, the 12,533-foot (3,820-meter) volcano is 430 miles (690