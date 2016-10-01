Mexico's Colima volcano erupts, 3 hamlets evacuated

MEXICO CITY — Eruptions at the Colima volcano in western Mexico have led authorities to evacuate two small hamlets on the volcano's slopes.

The government of the state of Colima said 230 people had been evacuated from the hamlet of La Becerra and 80 from Yerbabuena. Civil defence officials said some went to a shelter in the town of Comala.

Authorities in the neighbouring state of Jalisco evacuated residents of another hamlet, known as Juan Barragan.

Friday's eruption sent lava or glowing rocks down the volcano's flanks and a column of ash and vapour into the air.