New batch of Zika-carrying mosquitoes found in Miami Beach

MIAMI — More Zika-carrying mosquitoes have been captured in Miami Beach, this time in a new neighbourhood .

The Florida Department of Agriculture said Saturday that it's the sixth time Zika-bearing mosquitoes have been captured in Miami Beach. It was the first capture of Zika-carrying mosquitoes in two weeks.

Zika can cause severe brain-related birth defects, including disastrously small heads, in pregnant women who become infected. The same mosquito species that spreads Zika also transmits dengue fever.