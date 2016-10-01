NTSB: More information on deadly train crash coming Saturday

HOBOKEN, N.J. — The National Transportation Safety Board says it will release more information about a New Jersey commuter train crash that killed one and injured more than 100.

An NTSB spokesman says the agency will provide an update on the status of their investigation later Saturday. A news conference is not planned.

The agency is investigating after a New Jersey Transit train rammed into the Hoboken Terminal on Thursday, killing 34-year-old Fabiola Bittar de Kroon, and injuring more than 100 others.

A friend of Bittar de Kroon's family tells the Bergen Record (http://bit.ly/2cJAjhH) her husband will accompany her body back to her native Brazil for burial.