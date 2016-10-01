Patrick Dempsey returns to Maine for cancer fundraiser

LEWISTON, Maine — Patrick Dempsey is in Maine for a cancer fundraiser after releasing a new movie.

The "Dempsey Challenge" is a fundraiser for The Dempsey Center. The Maine-born actor and his sisters created the centre in 2008 in partnership with the Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston.

They were inspired by their mother, Amanda, who died of cancer in 2014.

The event typically draws other celebrities and sports figures. This weekend's participants include NASCAR champ Bobby Labonte and several professional cyclists.

