News / World

Patrick Dempsey returns to Maine for cancer fundraiser

Children take part in the Kids’ Fun Run during the annual Dempsey Challenge Saturday, Oct. 1, 2016 in Lewiston, Maine. Patrick Dempsey, who plays a starring role in the new romance-comedy,

Children take part in the Kids’ Fun Run during the annual Dempsey Challenge Saturday, Oct. 1, 2016 in Lewiston, Maine. Patrick Dempsey, who plays a starring role in the new romance-comedy, "Bridget Jones's Baby," participated Saturday in a cancer survivor walk with his three children and two sisters. (Russ Dillingham/The Lewiston Sun-Journal via AP)

LEWISTON, Maine — Patrick Dempsey is in Maine for a cancer fundraiser after releasing a new movie.

The "Dempsey Challenge" is a fundraiser for The Dempsey Center. The Maine-born actor and his sisters created the centre in 2008 in partnership with the Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston.

They were inspired by their mother, Amanda, who died of cancer in 2014.

The event typically draws other celebrities and sports figures. This weekend's participants include NASCAR champ Bobby Labonte and several professional cyclists.

___

This story has been corrected to show the name of the centre is The Dempsey Center, not The Patrick Dempsey Center for Cancer Hope & Healing.

Editors' Picks

Most Popular