Police fatally shoot man in Los Angeles after car chase

LOS ANGELES — Police have shot and killed a young man in south Los Angeles at the end of a car chase.

LAPD Sgt. Barry Montgomery said officers tried to pull over a car with paper plates, believing the vehicle may have been stolen, on Saturday afternoon.

When the driver refused to stop, police began a pursuit. He said the passenger got out of the car at some point and ran into the back of a house, where he was shot.

The driver remained on the loose.

Montgomery said a weapon was recovered at the scene, but he would not say what it was or what led to the shooting.