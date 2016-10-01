Report: 13 bodies found in western Mexico

MEXICO CITY — A local official says a total of 13 bodies have now been found in or around Lake Chapala in western Mexico.

The head prosecutor of the western Mexico state of Jalisco told local media that the dead were from nearby communities, and were apparently members of a criminal gang.

Prosecutor Eduardo Almaguer told the Milenio television network that the dead had been killed by former criminal allies in the neighbouring state of Michoacan on or around Sept. 21.