Report: 13 bodies found in western Mexico
MEXICO CITY — A local official says a total of 13 bodies have now been found in or around Lake Chapala in western Mexico.
The head prosecutor of the western Mexico state of Jalisco told local media that the dead were from nearby communities, and were apparently members of a criminal gang.
Prosecutor Eduardo Almaguer told the Milenio television network that the dead had been killed by former criminal allies in the
The bodies of the 12 men and one woman were then apparently tossed into a river that feeds into the lake. They were found at the opposite end of the lake from the town of Chapala, popular among tourists and American retirees.