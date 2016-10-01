Republic of Congo police say 14 killed in train attack

BRAZZAVILLE, Republic of the Congo — Republic of Congo police say 14 people have been killed in an attack on a train in the country's southeast.

Police officials said Saturday that Friday's attack took place near the Mindouli train station in the Pool region, 200 kilometres (124 miles) south of Brazzaville, the capital. Police say another attack Thursday by former Ninjas Nsiloulou militia members killed four soldiers 40 kilometres (25 miles) south of Brazzaville.

The army has been deployed in the region since April, after attacks by the militiamen killed 17 people. The government blames the militia's former leader, Frederic Bitsangou, who became high commissioner for peace after a 2003 peace deal in the central African nation.