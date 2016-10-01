Roadside bomb hits security vehicle in Egypt's Sinai, 9 hurt

EL-ARISH, Egypt — Police in the turbulent north of Egypt's Sinai peninsula say nine policemen have been wounded when their armoured personnel carrier was hit by a roadside bomb planted by suspected Islamic State militants.

A statement by local police says Saturday's attack took place outside the border town of Rafah.

The attack is the latest in a war of attrition waged by militants led by the Islamic State's affiliate in Sinai, where security forces have battled insurgents for years. The insurgency by the militants in Sinai grew more intense after the 2013 ouster of elected president, Mohammed Morsi, who is an Islamist.