Russia warns against US attack on Syrian forces

MOSCOW — Russia has warned the United States against carrying out any attacks on Syrian government forces, saying it would have repercussions across the Middle East.

Russian news agencies quoted Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova as saying that a U.S. intervention against the Syrian army "will lead to terrible, tectonic consequences not only on the territory of this country but also in the region on the whole."

She says regime change in Syria would create a vacuum that would be "quickly filled" by "terrorists of all stripes."