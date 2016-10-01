Syrians refuse attempted relocation along Jordan border
AMMAN, Jordan — Syrians stranded on the border with Jordan are refusing to move five
Videos sent to the Associated Press on Saturday showed a protest against any relocation from the al-Ruqban camp.
Aid officials speaking on condition of anonymity said the new site was built to draw refugees away from a nearby Jordanian military base, and that the U.N. and Jordan will agree next week to start remote delivery of food, water and basic medical care.
Conditions at al-Ruqban have worsened since Jordan sealed the border 10 weeks ago after an Islamic State-claimed car-bomb attack killed seven soldiers nearby.