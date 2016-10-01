Teen accused of tossing newborn from window charged
OMAHA, Neb. — Authorities in Nebraska say a teen accused of tossing a baby she had secretly delivered out of her second-story bedroom window has been charged as an adult with felony child abuse resulting in death.
Omaha police say the 16-year-old girl was booked Saturday. The Associated Press generally doesn't name juveniles charged with crimes.
Officers were called to the apartment shortly after 4 a.m. Friday, where they found a woman administering CPR to the infant. The baby and 16-year-old were taken to a hospital, where the baby was pronounced dead.
Investigators say the teen was alone in her bedroom when she went into
Police expect autopsy results next week.